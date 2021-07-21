Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Yapily

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK Open Banking outfit Yapily completes first close of $51 million Series B round

UK Open Banking outfit Yapily completes first close of $51 million Series B round

London-based Open Banking infrastructure supplier Yapily has completed the first close of a $51 million series B funding round, taking its total investment funding to date to $69 million.

The financing was led by Sapphire Ventures, and also included backing from existinginvestors Lakestar, HV Capital.

The company - which provides a unified API from which customers can interact with third-party bank accounts directly from their own products - says it will use the funding to enter new markets including France and Spain, while continuing to invest in existing markets - UK, Italy and Germany.

The firm has also set its sights on expanding beyond Europe to Latin America in 2022, and on investing in its products and people, with a focus on significantly growing the size of its engineering capabilities over the next 12 months.

Stefano Vaccino, CEO and Founder of Yapily says: “Europe is leading the world in open finance, and consumers and businesses will start to see more innovation from industries such as mortgages, pensions and insurance, with easier access to financial data and payments infrastructure. With more frameworks coming into effect around the globe, the time is right to double down on our growth plans by entering regulatory-led markets and enabling companies to build better and fairer financial products and services.”

Yapily's 100-strong customer roster currently includes Intuit QuickBooks, GoCardless, American Express, BUX, Volt, Moneyfarm and Vivid Money.

Related Companies

Yapily

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to issue cards and get to market faster in a highly competitive market

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Trending

Related News
Yapily expands into Germany
/retail

Yapily expands into Germany

Open Banking platform Yapily raises $13 million
/startups

Open Banking platform Yapily raises $13 million

London fintech Yapily latest to benefit from Open Banking goldrush

30 May 2019

Trending

  1. Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

  2. Mastercard eases access to Faster Payments with PayPort+

  3. Revolut raises $800 million to become UK&#39;s most valuable fintech

  4. Mastercard barred from onboarding customers in India for breaking data storage rules

  5. Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021