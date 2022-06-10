Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey launch bitcoin academy

Jay-Z has teamed up with Jack Dorsey to launch a free bitcoin education academy in the Brooklyn public housing complex where the rapper grew up.

Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them. https://t.co/4uHkCfdFZv — Mr. Carter (@sc) June 9, 2022

want your material conditions improved due to neocolonial institutions and infrastructure? don’t worry for just a couple small payments of money you DON’T have, you can get fake internet money that is plummeting in value and worthless!



bonus: it also destroys the earth! https://t.co/2v8LWMJGgm — Enzo! (@enzoriverssss) June 9, 2022

The Bitcoin Academy is inviting residents of Marcy Houses to attend the free in-person and online classes between June and September.The programme "aims to provide education, and empower the community with knowledge," says the academy website, removing some of the barriers to accessing knowledge about bitcoin and finance more generally.Lamar Wilson from Black Bitcoin Billionaire and Najah J Roberts from Crypto Blockchain Plug have been brought in as the course instructors.Jay-Z and Dorsey are funding the academy via personal grants. Both are long-time crypto enthusiasts and teamed up last year on a 500 BTC investment aimed at developing bitcoin's popularity in India and Africa.In a tweet, Jay-Z says the goal is to "provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them".However, the initiative has faced blowback on social media, with many questioning the wisdom of encouraging people to embrace a currency infamous for its volatility and scams.