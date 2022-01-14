Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Block building open bitcoin mining system

Block building open bitcoin mining system

Block (formerly Square) is building an open bitcoin mining system as it continues to expand beyond its core payments business and embraces CEO Jack Dorsey's passion for crypto.

Having initially floated the idea in October, Dorsey has now tweeted confirmation that the bitcoin mining plan is going ahead.

In a tweet thread, Block general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, says: "We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining. We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless."

Templeton says Block has been investigating the customer pain points and technical challenges faced with bitcoin mining and how these can be addressed. The company is building out a core engineering team to work on the system.

Related Companies

Block

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Square changes name to Block
/crypto

Square changes name to Block

Dorsey resigns from Twitter
/people

Dorsey resigns from Twitter

Square to build DeFi platform business

16 Jul 2021

Square to build hardware bitcoin wallet

09 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Top 10 NFT Marketplace to Launch your NFT and Own the Best

  4. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  5. US banks form stablecoin consortium

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments