Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Sage Satago

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Lloyds Bank to provide invoice financing to Sage customers

Lloyds Bank to provide invoice financing to Sage customers

Lloyds Bank is partnering with Sage and Satago to offer instant financing to Sage customers based on the value of unpiad invoices.

Available in the UK from Q4 2022, the three-way partnership offer fast and flexible access to cash from unpaid invoices, helping small businesses better manage cash flow.

In March, Lloyds Bank invested £5 million for a 20% stake in invoice financing startup Satago and plans use the platform for its Single Invoice Finance and whole of book Invoice Factoring customers.

The forthcoming roll out was announced at the Sage Partner Summit in Texas, where the enterprise software company also detailed its collaboration with ADP to streamline the flow of information between Sage products and ADP’s WorkForce Now (WFN) technology, synchronizing employee data and payroll entries, and improving the quality of reporting.

Aziz Benmalek, president, Sage North America, says: “The partnerships we have announced today with Lloyds Bank plc, Satago, and specifically ADP offer our resellers the opportunity to put enterprise-grade solutions into the hands of SMB customers.”

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group Sage Satago

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: The Cloud Shift

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Trending

Related News
Lloyds partners ProjectPay to streamline construction sector payments
/payments

Lloyds partners ProjectPay to streamline construction sector payments

Lloyds Bank invests £5 million in working capital platform Satago
/startups

Lloyds Bank invests £5 million in working capital platform Satago

Lloyds on-site technology deemed “not fit for purpose” in leaked video

20 Dec 2021

Lloyds and Mastercard aim to take A2A payments mainstream

26 Jul 2021

Lloyds Bank to step up fintech partnerships

26 Feb 2021

Lloyds to licence invoice financing technology from Satago

14 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. Deutsche Bank puts app on staffers&#39; phones to monitor messages - FT

  2. Storonsky goes public over frustration with FCA

  3. Citi to hire 4000 tech staff to deal with post-pandemic digital growth

  4. UK removes AISPs from AML regulation

  5. Revolut opens new front in money transfer wars

Research
See all reports »
The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022