Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Payments Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB calls for swift action to tackle contagion risks from crypto-assets

ECB calls for swift action to tackle contagion risks from crypto-assets

The European Central Bank says crypto-asset markets show all signs of an emerging financial stability risk as traditional financial institutions pile into the space

While interconnectedness between unbacked crypto-assets and the traditional financial sector has grown considerably, interconnections and other contagion channels have so far remained sufficiently small. Investors have been able to handle the €1.3 trillion fall in the market capitalisation of unbacked crypto-assets since November 2021 without any financial stability risks being incurred.

However, the central bank cautions that a point will be reached where unbacked crypto-assets represent a risk to financial stability.

"Systemic risk increases in line with the level of interconnectedness between the financial sector and the crypto-asset market, the use of leverage and lending activity," it writes in a report. "Based on the developments observed to date, crypto-asset markets currently show all the signs of an emerging financial stability risk."

The ECB says it is key for regulators and supervisors to monitor developments attentively and close regulatory gaps or arbitrage possibilities. As this is a global market and therefore a global issue, global coordination of regulatory measures is necessary.

"Any further steps that allow the traditional financial sector to increase its interconnectedness with the crypto-asset market space should be carefully weighed up, and priority should be given to avoiding financial stability risks," the report states. "This holds in particular when considering interconnections with parts of the financial system that are strictly regulated and benefit from a public safety net. Data gaps should be closed. The challenges faced in monitoring financial stability risks from crypto-assets developments and interconnectedness with the traditional financial sector will persist as long as there are no standardised reporting or disclosure requirements."

The publication of the report comes just days after crypto-sceptic and ECB president Christian Lagarde appeared on Dutch television, stating: "I have said all along the crypto assets are highly speculative, very risky assets. My very humble assessment is that it is worth nothing, it is based on nothing, there is no underlying asset to act as an anchor of safety.”

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Payments Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Identity 2022 - Inclusive, Secure, Fit For Purpose

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
CBA presses pause on crypto pilot
/crypto

CBA presses pause on crypto pilot

SEC hires 20 more staff to police crypto markets
/crypto

SEC hires 20 more staff to police crypto markets

New York regulator tells crypto firms to use blockchain analytics

02 May

ECB's Panetta calls for urgent action to curb crypto Wild West

25 Apr

EU lawmakers back tougher crypto AML rules

01 Apr

UK regulators publish slew of papers on cryptoasset regulation

25 Mar

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

  3. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  4. Apple Tap to Pay spotted in the wild

  5. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models