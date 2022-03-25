Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

DeFi Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK regulators publish slew of papers on cryptoasset regulation

UK regulators publish slew of papers on cryptoasset regulation

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Bank of England, and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have released a raft of documents warning financial institutions of their responsibilities around cryptoassets and the direction of regulation in the space.

On the back of news that international securities regulator Iosco’s would launch a task force into DeFi, the three UK bodies released documents at the same time on Thursday the 24th of March, each containing reference to one another.

The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) noted that while direct risks to the stability of the UK financial systems from cryptoassets and DeFi are currently limited, as they become more interconnected with the wider financial system they will present an increased risk to the stability of the UK financial system. The FPC stated that as cryptoassets and DeFi grow and develop, enhanced regulatory and law enforcement frameworks are needed at both a domestic and global level.

The FPC’s update welcomed a Dear CEO letter simultaneously issued by the PRA’s deputy governor, Sam Woods. Woods’ letter called for banks, insurances companies, and designated investment firms to consider their exposure to cryptoassets, citing both the need to comply with existing regulatory obligations and to expect changes to oversight.

“While the regulatory framework provides a structure to consider such risks, the methodologies and calibrations will likely need to be adjusted, in some cases substantially, to ensure that firms are appropriately and prudently considering and capitalising the risks,” read the letter.

The FCA’s notice reminded regulated firms of their existing obligations when they are interacting with or exposed to cryptoassets and related services. It underscored the importance of “being clear with customers” as there is a risk of consumer confusion where regulated firms provide services involving cryptoassets. The FCA expects firms to ensure that customers understand the extent of business that is regulated and to clearly distinguish any unregulated elements.

The notice also reinforced the need to comply with AML regulation and registration - pointing to the significant number of unregistered crypto firms operating in the UK which are currently under investigation. There are currently a handful of crypto firms on the FCA’s temporary crypto register, however, these firms must achieve full authorisation from the FCA by the 31st of March to join the permanent register.

Related Companies

Bank of England Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

DeFi Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Operational Resilience: Harnessing AI, ML, and Automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Trending

Related News
UK regulator warns dozens of firms about crypto ads
/crypto

UK regulator warns dozens of firms about crypto ads

FCA searches for head of new crypto department
/people

FCA searches for head of new crypto department

FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

11 Mar

FCA is investigating 50 crypto firms

03 Mar

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  3. Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

  4. Anonymous hacks Central Bank of Russia

  5. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale