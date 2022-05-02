New York regulator tells crypto firms to use blockchain analytics

Cryptocurrency firms should use blockchain analytics tools to guard against financial risks and suspicious activities, a senior New York State regulator has said.

Says New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris: "Blockchain analytics tools provide companies with an efficient, data-driven way to conduct customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and sanctions screening, among other things, which are all critical elements of our virtual currency regulation.



"We expect regulated entities to utilize best practices to uphold the safety and soundness of the virtual currency market and to protect consumers."



Issuing new guidance, the watchdog says New York State-regulated virtual currency companies should establish control measures that may leverage blockchain analytics and that they must have clearly documented policies, processes, and procedures with regard to how these tools are integrated into their control framework.



In addition, as part of their customer due diligence responsibilities, firms must obtain and maintain information regarding their customers and potential customers, using this information to understand and effectively address risk.



Companies should also institute appropriate control measures to monitor and identify unusual activity tailored to the virtual currency entities risk profile, and conduct sanctions screening of on-chain activity.