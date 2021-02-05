Estonia's LHV preps UK bank for fintechs

Estonia's LHV Group is gearing up to apply for a UK licence for a standalone bank serving the fintech market.

LVH opened a UK branch in 2018, providing payment services to the fintech community, including the likes of Transferwise and Coinbase.



Now the firm plans to make a split between its retail client-serving bank in Estonia and the UK business.



LVH UK has been registered as a private limited company and will "shortly" start the process of applying for a banking (credit institution) licence.



LHV UK has appointed Madis Toomsalu (chairman), Erki Kilu, and Andres Kitter to the board of directors. Kilu will also serve as CEO.



Says Kilu: "We’ve had incredible success in the UK since we set up shop here three years ago. Our client base has quadrupled and our expanding portfolio of services has made us a preferred banking partner for the global fintech community.



"The decision to found a new fintech focussed bank was taken to ensure that we can continue offering the best possible service for our clients in the long term."