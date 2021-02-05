Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

LHV Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Estonia&#39;s LHV preps UK bank for fintechs

Estonia's LHV preps UK bank for fintechs

Estonia's LHV Group is gearing up to apply for a UK licence for a standalone bank serving the fintech market.

LVH opened a UK branch in 2018, providing payment services to the fintech community, including the likes of Transferwise and Coinbase.

Now the firm plans to make a split between its retail client-serving bank in Estonia and the UK business.

LVH UK has been registered as a private limited company and will "shortly" start the process of applying for a banking (credit institution) licence.

LHV UK has appointed Madis Toomsalu (chairman), Erki Kilu, and Andres Kitter to the board of directors. Kilu will also serve as CEO.

Says Kilu: "We’ve had incredible success in the UK since we set up shop here three years ago. Our client base has quadrupled and our expanding portfolio of services has made us a preferred banking partner for the global fintech community.

"The decision to found a new fintech focussed bank was taken to ensure that we can continue offering the best possible service for our clients in the long term."

Related Companies

LHV Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems, [Webinar] Enriching f[Webinar] Enriching financial services by building fertile banking ecosystems

Trending

Related News
Estonia's LHV to open UK bank to serve fintech industry

Estonia's LHV to open UK bank to serve fintech industry

Trending

  1. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  2. NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

  5. Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies