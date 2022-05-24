Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thought Machine M1

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
M1 migrates to Thought Machine

M1 migrates to Thought Machine

Uk core banking vendor Thought Machine continues to make inroads in the US, signing SoftBank Vision-backed financial super app, M1, as its latest client.

M1 intends to migrate all existing banking products and account to Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking engine, Vault Core. The shift will enable M1 to design and build lending and banking products from a single platform, and its real-time Ledger will give M1 complete control over the management of its data.

With over $6 billion in assets under management, M1 services hundreds of thousands of self-directed investors with a product range encompassing investing, digital checking, and portfolio lines of credit.

Last year, M1 completed a Series E funding round that valued the business at $1.45 billion.

Brian Barnes, CEO of M1, says: “As we develop our suite of investing, borrowing and banking products, we need a truly modern core to power us into the future. Vault Core is unlike any other banking platform: its microservices-based architecture and smart contracts capabilities each enable the configuration and launch of highly complex products all from a single, real-time platform.”

News of the deal comes a week after Thought Machine doubled its valuation to $2.7 billion on the back a $160 million funding round led by Singapore's Temasek with support from a clutch of top tier banks.

Related Companies

Thought Machine M1

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Innovating across borders

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?[New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Trending

Related News
Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion
/retail

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine
/cloud

Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine

Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

10 Feb

Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia picks Thought Machine for Islamic digital bank

25 Jan

Lunar taps Thought Machine for core banking revamp

18 Jan

JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine's Vault

22 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

  3. Mastercard unveils Biometric Checkout Programme

  4. Apple Tap to Pay spotted in the wild

  5. Meta&#39;s WhatsApp rolls out P2P payments for user contacts in India and Brazil

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models