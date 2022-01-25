Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Al Rajhi Banking Corporation Thought Machine

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia picks Thought Machine for Islamic digital bank

Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia picks Thought Machine for Islamic digital bank

Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia (ARBM) has selected Thought Machine to power its upcoming next-generation digital bank.

Thought Machine’s core banking engine, Vault, will provide the backbone for the new digital offering, which will launch this year with a range of retail and SME financial services, such as savings and financing products.

Thought Machine says that Vault’s product building capabilities will also help ARBM out together a full suite of Shariah-compliant products.

Arsalaan Ahmed, CEO, ARBM, says: "We are tapping into the vast potential in technology offered by our key partners to help advance towards our vision of becoming the #1 Islamic finance innovation bank in Malaysia."

Related Companies

Al Rajhi Banking Corporation Thought Machine

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware[Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Trending

Related News
Lunar taps Thought Machine for core banking revamp
/cloud

Lunar taps Thought Machine for core banking revamp

Thought Machine joins unicorn club
/cloud

Thought Machine joins unicorn club

JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine's Vault

22 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  4. BBVA creates global software development unit

  5. Top 5 Upcoming NFT Marketplaces - 2022

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022