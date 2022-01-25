Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia picks Thought Machine for Islamic digital bank

Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia (ARBM) has selected Thought Machine to power its upcoming next-generation digital bank.

Thought Machine’s core banking engine, Vault, will provide the backbone for the new digital offering, which will launch this year with a range of retail and SME financial services, such as savings and financing products.



Thought Machine says that Vault’s product building capabilities will also help ARBM out together a full suite of Shariah-compliant products.



Arsalaan Ahmed, CEO, ARBM, says: "We are tapping into the vast potential in technology offered by our key partners to help advance towards our vision of becoming the #1 Islamic finance innovation bank in Malaysia."