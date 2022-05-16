Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BNP Paribas Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNP Paribas to provide carbon-linked credit line to Ant Group

BNP Paribas to provide carbon-linked credit line to Ant Group

BNP paribas is to provide a sustainability-linked revolving credit line to Ant Group, verifying the Chinese company's green credentials via a blockchain-based carbon management platform.

Under the arrangement, BNP Paribas will offer revolving credit lines to Ant Group that come with a 'two-way interest rate adjustment mechanism' tied to a number of the Company’s SPTs (Sustainability Performance Targets). For instance, the SPTs stipulate that Ant Group will adhere to the company’s green and sustainable development commitments, including those on reaching carbon neutrality, using renewable energy and donating a certain percentage of the company’s annual sales revenue to biodiversity conservation and environmental protection projects.

Each year, the bank will verify the SPTs using Carbon Matrix, AntChain’s enterprise carbon management SaaS (software-as-a-Service) product. Carbon Matrix is built upon blockchain technology which ensures that the verification process is transparent and tamperproof. If the SPTs are met, the interest rate on the SLL will be lowered, if they are not, the interest rate will be raised.

BNP Paribas’ partnership with Ant Group comes after the French bank in April announced it has achieved carbon neutrality in its own operations since 2021, and is well underway to reach net-zero in all carbon emissions throughout its value chain by 2030.

On April 21, Ant Group joined the Low Carbon Patent Pledge and made its green computing patents free for low carbon innovators around the world. Earlier in the year, a number of Chinese and overseas financial institutions were in touch with the company to discuss green financing collaborations.

CG Lai, CEO of BNP Paribas China, comments: "Sustainability is deeply embedded across all aspects of BNP Paribas, from our long-term strategy to everyday operations, and Ant Group is an avid advocate for ESG development globally. Our similar vision for a sustainable future has laid the foundation for more joint achievements and innovations across sustainable finance in the future."

Related Companies

BNP Paribas Ant Financial

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embedded Banking: The Future of Unbundling

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners
/regulation

Ant cleared to set up credit scoring JV with state-backed partners

BBVA taps into Ant's Trusple blockchain platform
/wholesale

BBVA taps into Ant's Trusple blockchain platform

Mastercard and Ant back effort to get a billion people to take green action

28 Jun 2021

DBS completes first trade transaction on Ant Group's Trusple blockchain

15 Mar 2021

Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform

25 Sep 2020

Ant Group creates new blockchain-based technology unit

23 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Chase launches &#163;400 refer-a-friend scheme for UK digital bank

  2. Google brings virtual cards to Chrome and Android

  3. Private equity firms eye up Temenos

  4. Santander migrates 80% of IT infrastructure to the cloud

  5. UK to introduce new rules to preserve cash and reimburse fraud victims

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models