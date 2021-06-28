Mastercard and Ant back effort to get a billion people to take green action

Mastercard, Ant Group and BBVA are among the big-name financial firms backing a new global partnership designed to encourage green consumer behaviour.

Launched today by the Green Digital Finance Alliance, the Every Action Counts coalition has set itself a target of creating a billion "digital green champions" by 2025.



Linking firms from the worlds of digital, finance, e-commerce, and other sectors with experts in sustainability and nature and biodiversity conservation, the new network will share best practices in encouraging people to take positive green actions in their daily lives.



For example, Mastercard is uniting its global network of businesses and consumers through a reforestation initiative, while Ant is encouraging users to adopt low carbon activities in daily life, such as going to work by bus instead of by car.



Founding members include Malaysia's BigPay, GCash in the Philippines and India's Paytm.



Kristina Kloberdanz, chief sustainability officer, Mastercard, says the coalition "reinforces our commitment to build an inclusive and sustainable digital economy - where people and the planet can thrive - as we bring innovations and initiatives to market that help people understand the environmental impact of their behaviour".