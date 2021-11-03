Starling Bank launches 'Bills Manager'

Starling Bank has released a new feature that enables customers to make specific recurring bill payments from an alloted 'Saving Space', separate from their main account.

To get started with the new Bills Manager feature, customers go to their Savings Space, tap ‘Manage Space’, then ‘Pay bills from this Space’. They can then choose which Direct Debits or standing orders they would like to pay from each Space.



Customers receive a notification when their bills have been paid and can view the transactions by going into the Space and clicking “View transaction history”. If there are insufficient funds in their Bills Manager Space to make a scheduled payment, Starling will send the customer three notifications the day before the payment is due and twice on the payment due date. If the funds are still missing, the bill will not be paid.



Anne Boden, CEO at Starling Bank, comments: “Our customers asked for this feature and therefore we created it. Enabling them to better manage their money is our number one goal.”