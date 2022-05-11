Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TransferGo hires Danske IT chief as CTO

TransferGo hires Danske IT chief as CTO

Migrant remittance network TransferGo has hired Danske Bank's payments IT chief Mantas Žalneravičius as its new CTO.

Žalneravičius joins TransferGo from Danske Bank where he was the global head of IT within the payments team, and focused on the P27 initiative to implement instant cross-border payment capabilities with a centralised clearing house in the Nordics.

An immediate priority for Žalneravičius will be to hire new engineers for TransferGo to work on its innovation roadmap, starting with the development of a bank account and card solution for Ukrainian customers. The card is the first of its kind for TransferGo and will eventually be rolled out in other countries.

Speaking of his new role, Žalneravičius says: “I am proud to be joining a business like TransferGo that is innovating in global payments to help and support those that need it most. I’m excited to use my skills and experience to make money transfers fairer for migrants, and to work with the diverse and passionate team at TransferGo to deliver impactful financial services.”

In September, TransferGo raised $50m in a Series C funding round to further develop its product offering and expand its customer base. The company has onboarded more than four million customers, and recorded over fifteen million transactions with over $5.5 billion in global remittance flows.

