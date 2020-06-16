TransferGo raises $10m

London-based remittance outfit TransferGo has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Seventure and Vostok Emerging Finance, according to TechCrunch.

The firm, which now claims more than two million users, is also launching in 11 new countries, including Ghana, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.



CEO Daumantas Dvilinskas tells TechCrunch that the company has seen growth of 30% during the Covid-19 lockdown.



“With footfall decreasing dramatically in high-street financial services companies, anyone looking to send money abroad to friends and family has become reliant on digital-first money transfer services," says Dvilinskas.