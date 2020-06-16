Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TransferGo raises $10m

London-based remittance outfit TransferGo has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Seventure and Vostok Emerging Finance, according to TechCrunch.

The firm, which now claims more than two million users, is also launching in 11 new countries, including Ghana, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

CEO Daumantas Dvilinskas tells TechCrunch that the company has seen growth of 30% during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“With footfall decreasing dramatically in high-street financial services companies, anyone looking to send money abroad to friends and family has become reliant on digital-first money transfer services," says Dvilinskas.

Related News
TransferGo completes $17.5 million funding round
/payments

TransferGo completes $17.5 million funding round

TransferGo turns to Seedrs for EUR11.5 million crowdfunding round
/payments

TransferGo turns to Seedrs for EUR11.5 million crowdfunding round

Ripple blockchain network hits 100-member mark

10 Oct 2017

