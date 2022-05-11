Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Visa crypto and fintech head joins DriveWealth as CEO

Terry Angelos, Visa's global head of crypto and fintech,is quitting the card scheme to join frational investment trading platform DriveWealth as CEO.

DriveWealth’s APIs are utilised by over 100 global fintechs, challenger banks, and digital wallets - such as Block's Cash App and Revolut - to purchase fractional shares of US equities.

Angelos is joining DriveWealth following a transformational year for the company, which realised a 100% growth in customers and revenue, 140% growth of its international business, and an over 150% increase in headcount in 2021.

DriveWealth was last valued at $2.8 billion and is backed by Softbank, Fidelity’s venture capital arm and Citi Ventures among others.

Prior to joining DriveWealth, Angelos served as SVP, global head of fintech and crypto at Visa, where he was responsible for leading the company’s global strategy and programmes around how Visa engages with, invests in, and partners with fintech and crypto clients.

Angelos believes DriveWealth is on the cusp of a new growth curve, as more and more consumers globally turn to a new generation of super apps to manage their wealth.

"Today, there are over one billion people who access banking and financial services via digital wallets and neobanks and digital consumers are increasingly investing in US equities from inside these apps," says Angelos. "DriveWealth's APIs and fractional share ownership model is the leading choice to power this digital investment experience.”

