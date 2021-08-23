Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DriveWealth

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DriveWealth raises $450m

DriveWealth raises $450m

DriveWealth, a provider of API-based brokerage technology that enables partners to offer real-time access to the US equities market through fractional share trading, has closed a $450 million Series D funding round at a $2.85 billion valuation.

Insight Partners and Accel co-led the round, with participation from Greyhound Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, Point72 Ventures, Fidelity International, Base 10, FTX, and FlightDeck.

DriveWealth currently works with more than 100 partners, including Revolut, MoneyLion, and Vested, to offer retail access to the US equities market.

The new funding will support product and service expansion, talent acquisition, and technology innovation. The firm is also set to launch self-clearing and accelerate execution an is on the hunt for strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Bob Cortright, CEO, DriveWealth, says: "Our goal is for DriveWealth to be the partner of choice to deliver the embedded investing experience of the future.

"This new capital and investor engagement will accelerate our global expansion plans in order to become the world-class, exchange-like technology company that powers tomorrow's investing products."

Related Companies

DriveWealth

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Trending

Related News
DriveWealth buys broker dealer to bring retail investing tech to Nyse floor
/markets

DriveWealth buys broker dealer to bring retail investing tech to Nyse floor

DriveWealth lands $56.7 million Series C funding
/wealth

DriveWealth lands $56.7 million Series C funding

Trending

  1. JP Morgan Private Capital and AmEx invest in Plaid

  2. Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards

  3. NAB, CIBC, Ita&#250; Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

  4. Facebook&#39;s Marcus demands &#39;fair shot&#39; for Novi payments

  5. Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Research
See all reports »
Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership