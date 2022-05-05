Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Cloud

Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Temenos Community Forum 2022 theme announced

Temenos Community Forum 2022 theme announced

As media partner for the Temenos Community Forum, Finextra can reveal the theme for the first in-person event Temenos has held in three years.

The theme, Everyone’s Banking Platform, will ensure that 1,5000 attendees from banks, fintech firms and banking-as-a-service players discuss how open, composable banking platforms can power new growth opportunities, drive efficiencies at scale, and deliver the ultimate customer experience. Further, attendees will gain insights into trending topics such as open finance, cloud and ESG.

The conference will host speakers from ABN AMRO, Allied Irish Bank, Commerce Bank, EQ Bank, Flowe Bank, Mastercard and Silicon Valley’s Mbanq, across 25 live demos and 35 interactive sessions. In addition to this, Temenos partners such as Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, LTI Syncordis, ITSS, Red Hat, Deloitte, Microsoft, DXC, Tech Mahindra and Wise, to name a few, will take to the stage.

Martin Häring, chief marketing officer, Temenos, says: “Banking doesn’t just happen in a bank anymore, it can happen anywhere. At Temenos, our purpose is to power a world of banking that creates opportunities for everyone. Whether you are an incumbent bank reimagining the customer experience, a neo bank challenging the status quo, or a rising star in fintech providing niche offerings to meet everyday needs, Temenos is everyone’s banking platform. Join us at TCF 2022, and open your world up to new opportunities.”

The Temenos partner ecosystem will come together at the Temenos Community Forum 2022 at the London Excel 17th - 19th May 2022. Registration is open, and an invitation can be requested here.

