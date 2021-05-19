Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Temenos embeds money transfers from Wise into core banking package

Temenos is to offer money transfer capabilities from fintech Wise to the 3000 users of its core banking product offerings.

Under the arrangement, Temenos customers will have pre-integrated access to Wise’ technology through Temenos Infinity digital banking platform and Temenos Transact next-generation core banking product.

Stuart Gregory, MD, Wise Platform & Wise Business, comments: “Though an email today travels around the world in a matter of seconds, for virtually nothing, moving money internationally is still incredibly slow and expensive. We want to change this status quo and make moving money as fast, quick and affordable as sending an email. Joining the Temenos MarketPlace brings us one step closer to achieving this mission.”

Wise joins over 50 curated fintech packages avauilable under the Temenos Marketplace model.

Earlier this week the Swiss vendor struck a deal with local startup Taurus to deliver access to digital asset trading and custody for its banking clients.

