Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company Alex

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Australian challenger bank Alex goes live on Temenos SaaS platform

Australian challenger bank Alex goes live on Temenos SaaS platform

Australia's latest challenger bank, Alex, has gone live on Temenos' cloud-based core banking system, with the aim of branching out from consumer credit to deposit-taking.

Founded by former Suncorp bankers in 2018, Alex Bank was granted a restricted banking licence by the prudential regulator last Wednesday.

Temenos technology has already supported the bank to process almost 10,000 loan applications in the last six months, with each application taking the customer just three minutes to fill out.

Alex currently has an $8 million loan book and plans to reach $50 million by the end of the year. It hopes to be granted an unrestricted licence next year, and expects to be profitable in 2023.

The front-to-back technology platform is built on Temenos' Australia Model Bank methodology, which applies localied functionality to deliver new products and services faster. This will enable Alex to expand its scope of services from personal lending to deposits now that the bank has received its RADI license.

Alex chief Simon Beitz, says: “We are thrilled to launch to market as Australia’s newest digital bank, powered by The Temenos Banking Cloud. Temenos’ AI-driven digital banking platform simplifies our business operations so we can focus on our customers’ needs. It also allows us to keep our operating costs at an absolute minimum, so we can pass the benefits of better value, fairer banking services on to our customers.”

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company Alex

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Trending

Related News
SocGen to overhaul global transaction banking business with Temenos
/wholesale

SocGen to overhaul global transaction banking business with Temenos

Temenos embeds money transfers from Wise into core banking package
/payments

Temenos embeds money transfers from Wise into core banking package

Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

17 May

Swiss digital private bank Alpian selects Temenos as tech backbone

15 Dec 2020

Temenos selected as core provider for Bank of Queensland tech rebuild

05 Mar 2020

Temenos signs new Scottish neobank Alba

12 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

  2. SAP jumps aboard IBM Cloud for Financial Services.

  3. HSBC to reduce real estate by 20%; introduces mindfulness sessions for stressed out home workers

  4. Square to acquire Afterpay for $29 billion

  5. HSBC Asset Management creates specialist fintech investment arm

Research
See all reports »
From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Responding to Lending Disruption

Responding to Lending Disruption

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation