Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EC preps antitrust charge over Apple NFC chip access - Reuters

EC preps antitrust charge over Apple NFC chip access - Reuters

The European Union is set to hit Apple with an antitrust charge over the US firm's NFC chip technology, according to Reuters.

Last year, the EC opened an antitrust investigation into Apple Pay, which among other things looked into the company's refusal to open up access to its NFC chip to other payment service.

Apple Pay is the only mobile payment service that may access the NFC 'tap and go' technology embedded on iOS mobile devices for payments in stores, a process that has been damned by banks in a number of jurisdictions for preventing competition from their own proprietary apps.

The EC is now moving ahead with its case, preparing a statement of objections, which could be sent to Apple next year, says Reuters, citing a source.

The Commission has dropped other parts of the investigation, including into the conditions on how Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites.

In addition to the antitrust investigation, the Commission has also previously raised the prospect of legislation aimed at forcing Apple to open up its NFC functionality.

German lawmakers passed legislation designed to force Apple to open up the NFC chip to rival providers back in 2019, while Australian banks recently opened up a new front in their long-running battle for access.

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[OnDemand Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
Australian banks re-engage with Apple over access to NFC chip
/payments

Australian banks re-engage with Apple over access to NFC chip

EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality
/payments

EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

EU opens antitrust investigation into Apple Pay

16 Jun 2020

Apple condemns German rule change on mobile payments

15 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Over 100,000 banking jobs to disappear in next five years - Wells Fargo

  2. Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank

  3. Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

  4. Fiserv to create 2000 new jobs at New Jersey campus

  5. Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity