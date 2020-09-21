EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

The European Union is pondering whether to force Apple to open up its NFC functionality on iOS devices to rival payment providers, according to Bloomberg.

Apple Pay is the only mobile payment service that may access the NFC 'tap and go' technology embedded on iOS mobile devices for payments in stores, a process that has been damned by banks in a number of jurisdictions for preventing competition from their own proprietary apps.



In June, the EC opened an antitrust investigation into the issue. Now, according to documents seen by Bloomberg, the Commission will also look into new laws.



Says a report set to be unveiled in the coming days: "In parallel with its ongoing and future competition enforcement, the Commission will examine whether it is appropriate to propose legislation aimed at securing a right of access under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory conditions, to technical infrastructures considered necessary to support the provision of payment services."



Apple has previously won a long-running battle with Australia's banks over access to its NFC functionality, arguing that giving third parties access would pose a security risk.



The EU document says that any laws would take "due account of the potential security and other risks that such access could pose".