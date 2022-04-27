Optty launches BNPL integration platform

Optty, a buy now, pay later integration platform for retailers, has emerged from stealth with $9 million in funding.

Available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies, Optty promises to help retailers integrate BNPL options in a matter of minutes.



The Singapore-based platform currently has 185 global integrations with 41 BNPL providers including Afterpay, Affirm, Grab, Klarna, Scalapay, and Zip.



Merchants use the Optty Retail Control Center to apply to BNPL providers by country. Once a new application is approved, the service can go live with one click.



The platform is free to integrate with a click fee per successful transaction. It currently has integrations with Salesforce, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Bold Commerce.



Natasha Zurnamer, CEO, Optty, says: “Our technology is the single source that empowers retailers with intelligence, speed, flexibility, and responsibility in the world of BNPL.”