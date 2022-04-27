Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Optty

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Optty launches BNPL integration platform

Optty launches BNPL integration platform

Optty, a buy now, pay later integration platform for retailers, has emerged from stealth with $9 million in funding.

Available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies, Optty promises to help retailers integrate BNPL options in a matter of minutes.

The Singapore-based platform currently has 185 global integrations with 41 BNPL providers including Afterpay, Affirm, Grab, Klarna, Scalapay, and Zip.

Merchants use the Optty Retail Control Center to apply to BNPL providers by country. Once a new application is approved, the service can go live with one click.

The platform is free to integrate with a click fee per successful transaction. It currently has integrations with Salesforce, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Bold Commerce.

Natasha Zurnamer, CEO, Optty, says: “Our technology is the single source that empowers retailers with intelligence, speed, flexibility, and responsibility in the world of BNPL.”

Related Companies

Optty

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Can you afford compliance?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 JuneEBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Trending

Related News
Primer and hoolah team to bring BNPL to Asian merchants
/payments

Primer and hoolah team to bring BNPL to Asian merchants

Zopa hits profitability ahead of planned move into BNPL market
/retail

Zopa hits profitability ahead of planned move into BNPL market

Dutch BNPL player in3 raises $11.1m

11 Mar

Sezzle to cut 20% of workforce

10 Mar

PollenPay enters UK BNPL sector

01 Mar

Klarna losses swell to $748 million

28 Feb

Trending

  1. EBAday 2022: Headline speaker line-up revealed

  2. FCA warns challenger banks on financial crime checks

  3. Experian to debut Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau

  4. Pay.UK appoints first CTO

  5. Plaid co-founder unveils bank for fintechs

Research
See all reports »
Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger