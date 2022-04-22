Primer and hoolah team to bring BNPL to Asian merchants

Asian omnichannel buy now, pay later platform hoolah has teamed up with no-code payments automation platform Primer to make it easy for merchants in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong to integrate BNPL into their systems.

Primer says that it allows merchants to consolidate their payment stack, and add any API or tool from across the web to build dynamic, end-to-end payment flows.



Since launching in 2020, the firm has signed up merchants across Apac, Europe and the US, with over 70 payment and commerce services and dozens more in the pipeline.



With the new partnership, merchants will be able to seamlessly enable hoolah's BNPL offering in minutes through Primer's unified checkout and payment integration—with clicks, not code.



Arvin Singh, CEO, hoolah, says: "We are delighted to be partnering with Primer to help merchants unlock their full potential and boost their growth across the region."