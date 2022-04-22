Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Primer

Retail banking

BNPL E-commerce Eftpos
Primer and hoolah team to bring BNPL to Asian merchants

Asian omnichannel buy now, pay later platform hoolah has teamed up with no-code payments automation platform Primer to make it easy for merchants in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong to integrate BNPL into their systems.

Primer says that it allows merchants to consolidate their payment stack, and add any API or tool from across the web to build dynamic, end-to-end payment flows.

Since launching in 2020, the firm has signed up merchants across Apac, Europe and the US, with over 70 payment and commerce services and dozens more in the pipeline.

With the new partnership, merchants will be able to seamlessly enable hoolah's BNPL offering in minutes through Primer's unified checkout and payment integration—with clicks, not code.

Arvin Singh, CEO, hoolah, says: "We are delighted to be partnering with Primer to help merchants unlock their full potential and boost their growth across the region."

Primer

Retail banking

BNPL E-commerce Eftpos
