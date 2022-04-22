Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Anchorage

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Regulator hits Anchorage Digital over AML failures

Regulator hits Anchorage Digital over AML failures

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has issued a consent order against digital asset custody services provider Anchorage Digital Bank over Bank Secrecy Act anti-money laundering failures.

Last year, the OCC gave Anchorage conditional approval for a national trust charter, a first for a digital asset bank.

However, now the OCC says that Anchorage has not met BSA/AML requirements - particularly in relation to internal controls for customer due diligence and procedures for monitoring suspicious activity - under the operating agreement.

As a result, the bank has violated both the agreement and related laws and regulations, says the OCC in its consent order.

Anchorage has now been given 15 days to set up a committee to oversee its compliance with the order as it puts together an action plan to address the OCC's concerns.

“The OCC holds all nationally chartered banks to the same high standards, whether they engage in traditional or novel activities,” says Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J Hsu.

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Anchorage

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley[Webinar] Real-Time Personalised Experiences: Lessons from Silicon Valley

Trending

Related News
Crypto outfit Anchorage raises $80m
/crypto

Crypto outfit Anchorage raises $80m

Crypto custodian Anchorage gets national trust charter
/crypto

Crypto custodian Anchorage gets national trust charter

Visa invests in crypto custodian Anchorage

10 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  4. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

  5. Shawbrook offers lending discount for consumers sharing open banking data

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale