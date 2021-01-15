Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Anchorage

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto custodian Anchorage gets national trust charter

Crypto custodian Anchorage gets national trust charter

Digital asset custody services provider Anchorage has secured conditional approval for a national trust charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The move makes Anchorage Digital Bank National Association the first federally chartered digital asset bank in history.

Since launching in 2017, Anchorage - which counts Visa among its investors - has signed up a host of big name institutional investors as clients, helping them to keep their crypto assets safe.

However, it hopes the charter will turbocharge business, saying: "Anchorage Digital Bank is the first entity to have both the tech and the regulatory clarity that serious institutional participation in crypto demands.

"And as a federally chartered bank with fiduciary powers, Anchorage Digital Bank will unequivocally meet the definition of Qualified Custodian, giving institutions a straightforward way to meet their obligations under federal law."

Related Companies

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Anchorage

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Rep[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Related News
OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions
/crypto

OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

Top US regulator paves the way for banks to offer crypto custody
/crypto

Top US regulator paves the way for banks to offer crypto custody

Visa invests in crypto custodian Anchorage

10 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  2. Former Ripple CTO can&#39;t remember a password that would unlock a fortune in bitcoin

  3. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  4. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  5. Walmart to launch fintech startup

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty