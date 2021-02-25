Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
date 2021-02-25

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Crypto outfit Anchorage raises $80m

Crypto outfit Anchorage raises $80m

Hot on the heels of securing a national trust charter, digital asset outfit Anchorage has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The round was joined by a16z, Blockchain Capital, Lux, and Indico.

Since launching in 2017, Anchorage has signed up a host of big name institutional investors as clients, helping them to keep their crypto assets safe. The firm has also expanded into a range of products and services, from staking and governance, to financing and lending, to trading and DeFi.

With the new funding in place, Anchorage says it plans to roll out a host of new offerings in the coming months, including support for new protocols and emerging corporate use cases. It also wants to become a crypto partner to challenger and traditional banks and to make institutional DeFI participation accessible.

W Bradford Stephens, managing partner, Blockchain Capital, says: "Anchorage has gone through a brilliant metamorphosis—from a world-class custody solution, to the standard-bearer for crypto banking. In just a few short years, they’ve already been a powerful, catalytic force for institutional adoption, regulatory confidence, and overall maturation of the space."

