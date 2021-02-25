Crypto outfit Anchorage raises $80m

Hot on the heels of securing a national trust charter, digital asset outfit Anchorage has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The round was joined by a16z, Blockchain Capital, Lux, and Indico.



Since launching in 2017, Anchorage has signed up a host of big name institutional investors as clients, helping them to keep their crypto assets safe. The firm has also expanded into a range of products and services, from staking and governance, to financing and lending, to trading and DeFi.



With the new funding in place, Anchorage says it plans to roll out a host of new offerings in the coming months, including support for new protocols and emerging corporate use cases. It also wants to become a crypto partner to challenger and traditional banks and to make institutional DeFI participation accessible.



W Bradford Stephens, managing partner, Blockchain Capital, says: "Anchorage has gone through a brilliant metamorphosis—from a world-class custody solution, to the standard-bearer for crypto banking. In just a few short years, they’ve already been a powerful, catalytic force for institutional adoption, regulatory confidence, and overall maturation of the space."