Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking People Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PRA to raise levy by &#163;24 million to keep pace with financial innovation

PRA to raise levy by £24 million to keep pace with financial innovation

The Bank of England is to increase the levy charged to financial firms by £24 million in order to hire 100 new staff and keep pace with innovation and emerging risks.

The increase in the Prudential Regulatory Authority's 1,341-strong workforce comes as the body takes on new responsibilities for managing systemic risk following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

Above and beyond its expanded remit, Sam Woods a BofE deputy governor and head of the PRA says the regulator is "committed to keeping pace with innovation and emerging risks, including the ongoing digitalisation of financial services and the growth of crypto assets, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and developments in fintech. This includes our work to manage the risks to firms’ safety and soundness from climate change."

He says that the stretch on its resouces means that its responsibilities cannot be delivered without a slightly larger team.

The £24 million levy increase will raise the regulator's annual budget to £320.9m, a 9% rise.

However, Woods cautions that a labour squeeze and talent shortfall means that it may take up to a year to source the right staff.

"It is going to be a very significant management challenge to staff up in this way in the current tight labour market and with increasing turnover following a period of fewer leavers during Covid," he says.

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking People Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Annual Payments Survey Report] Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments[Webinar] Closing the Innovation Gap: The Race to Real-Time Payments

Trending

Related News
UK regulators publish slew of papers on cryptoasset regulation
/regulation

UK regulators publish slew of papers on cryptoasset regulation

UK regulators publish AI report
/regulation

UK regulators publish AI report

Bank of England peers into the opaque world of DeFi

14 Oct 2021

BofE warns banks about regulatory reporting failures

16 Sep 2021

Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

07 Jun 2021

Bank of England reviews operational footprint in light of Covid and waning demand for cash

22 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. UK retailers lost &#163;130 million in sales in first month of SCA rules

  2. Tencent commences test programme for digital yuan wallet

  3. IMF calls for regulatory crackdown on fast-growth fintechs

  4. Gemini launches crypto rewards card across US

  5. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale