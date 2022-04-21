Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ex-Funding Circle chief raises $30m for payments startup - Sky

Ex-Funding Circle chief raises $30m for payments startup - Sky

Funding Circle co-founder Samir Desai has raised $30 million for a new fintech startup called Super Payments, according to Sky News.

Accel Partners, Local Globe and Union Square Ventures are among the backers for Desai's new outfit, which is planning to take on Visa and Mastercard, says Sky citing sources.

Desai stepped down as CEO of Funding Circle late last year after a 12 year stint in charge of the firm, which was a pioneer of the P2P business lending model.

Details on Super Payments' business model and roll out timelines are unknown. However, the venture will not compete with Funding Circle, where Desai remains a shareholder and board member.

