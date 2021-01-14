Gemini preps credit card with crypto rewards

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has acquired fintech Blockrize ahead of the launch of a credit card that lets users earn crypto rewards.

Blockrize has been developing a credit card with cryptocurrency rewards and has already built up a 10,000-strong waitlist.



The card is now slated to launch later this year under the Gemini brand, with cardholders able to earn up to three per cent back in bitcoin, or other cryptos, on every purchase they make. Rewards will be automatically deposited into the user's Gemini account.



Gemini has introduced its own waitlist, which is open to US residents in every state, for early access.



Tyler Winklevoss, CEO, Gemini, says: "The Gemini Credit Card will make it easier for any consumer to invest in bitcoin and other cryptos without changing their existing behaviour. Rather than deciding how and when to buy crypto, customers can do so when making their everyday purchases."