Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gemini preps credit card with crypto rewards

Gemini preps credit card with crypto rewards

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has acquired fintech Blockrize ahead of the launch of a credit card that lets users earn crypto rewards.

Blockrize has been developing a credit card with cryptocurrency rewards and has already built up a 10,000-strong waitlist.

The card is now slated to launch later this year under the Gemini brand, with cardholders able to earn up to three per cent back in bitcoin, or other cryptos, on every purchase they make. Rewards will be automatically deposited into the user's Gemini account.

Gemini has introduced its own waitlist, which is open to US residents in every state, for early access.

Tyler Winklevoss, CEO, Gemini, says: "The Gemini Credit Card will make it easier for any consumer to invest in bitcoin and other cryptos without changing their existing behaviour. Rather than deciding how and when to buy crypto, customers can do so when making their everyday purchases."

Related Companies

Gemini

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth, [New Industry Sentiment Report] Mana[New Industry Sentiment Report] Managing Compliance and Growth

Trending

Related News
Samsung integrates blockchain wallet with Gemini exchange
/crypto

Samsung integrates blockchain wallet with Gemini exchange

Cryptocurrency firm Gemini hires Starling co-founder Sawyer to lead European expansion
/crypto

Cryptocurrency firm Gemini hires Starling co-founder Sawyer to lead European expansion

Trending

  1. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  2. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  3. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  4. Walmart to launch fintech startup

  5. Simple shuts down

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty