Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NatWest-backed app-only business bank Mettle records 500% customer growth

NatWest-backed app-only business bank Mettle records 500% customer growth

Mettle, the NatWest-backed digital account for UK small businesses, has recorded 500% customer growth since the start of 2021, reaching 50,000 customers nationwide.

Launched in 2018, the app-only banking service provides hard-pressed freelancers, sole traders and small businesses with a variety of easy-to-use accountancy, bookkeeping and tax-related tools to manage their business finances.

The uptick in customer numbers correlates with a 600% increase in deposits. Mettle says the app has processed £2bn worth of customer transactions through the platform since January 2021.

In line with this growth trajectory, Mettle’s headcount has more than doubled in the past year to 250 people, as the company progresses from start-up to scaleup.

Sectors where Mettle saw the most growth in the past year include construction-based services, with 101% growth in accounts opening, followed by accommodation and food services (94%), accounts relating to the cleaning of buildings (84%), and education services (81%).

In December, Mettle's CEO Marieke Flament, who was recruited from Circle in 2019, quit the role to join Swiss-based blockhain foundation Near.

Her replacement, NatWest veteran Andy Ellis comments: "Hitting this customer milestone is a testament to how active this segment of the market is. Traditionally, smaller businesses and side hustlers have been too expensive to service and their needs too diverse. Our unique position being backed by NatWest’s regulatory and financial know-how gives us the space to focus on putting our customers’ needs first.”

Related Companies

NatWest

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Trending

Related News
Natwest Mettle chief quits to join blockchain outfit Near
/people

Natwest Mettle chief quits to join blockchain outfit Near

NatWest's Mettle offers subscription-free access to FreeAgent accountancy package
/retail

NatWest's Mettle offers subscription-free access to FreeAgent accountancy package

RBS taps Circle's Flament to lead new SME-focused digital bank

20 Jun 2019

NatWest launches app-only business bank

06 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  3. Anonymous hacks Central Bank of Russia

  4. Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

  5. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale