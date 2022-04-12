Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
Zevoy secures €15 million as expense management race heats up

Zevoy secures €15 million as expense management race heats up

Finnish startup Zevoy is the latest fintech to enter the booming expense management space, raising €15 milliom for a full scale roll out across Europe.

Founded in 2020, Zevoy links smart payment cards to efficient expense management software.

“Expense management is a big pain point for many companies and their employees: it's time-consuming and the processes are often frustrating. To solve this, Zevoy offers All-In-One business card (virtual or physical) with which you can scan receipts, match purchases with receipts, manage and forward expenses digitally into accounting,” explains Christoffer Rosqvist, CEO of Zevoy. “Zevoy focuses on underserved markets and especially growing companies have proven to be a sweet spot for Zevoy meaning companies that have high creditworthiness and profitability.”

He says Zevoy is looking to launch in eight new markets in total during Q2 of 2022.

“We foresee a fintech race taking place during 2022 and Zevoy is gearing up. In Finland and Sweden alone, we are adding on 100+ new customers per month and we feel confident that we have what it takes to replicate our secret sauce on eight new markets this upcoming quarter only,” says Rosqvist.

The funding round was led by Blossom Capital - Zevoy's first VC investor - with participation from Maki.vc and Brightly Ventures.

