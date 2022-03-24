Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cape

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Australian expense management startup Cape raises $33.1 million

Australian expense management startup Cape raises $33.1 million

Australian expense management startup Cape has raised $33.1m, with funding from Aura Ventures, Investible, Scalare Partners, Mercury Capital and notable business angels.

Cape aims to provide a centralised node for internal expense controls, rooting out duplicate and unnecessary expenses to help companies lower their total expenses with corporate cards wrapped in software that tracks and controls all spending. Businesses are able to set different limits for different individuals and teams, as well as centralising all of their receipts, attaching them to each expense with integrations into cloud accounting software providers.

The startup also provides customers with cashback on all purchases, whether that be a client coffee, Uber ride or monthly subscription cost.

Cape customers get access to a charge card with credit limits up to $100k depending on creditworthiness. Cape uses open banking technology to understand its customers financial position and any subsequent changes to ensure they’re offering an appropriate line of credit.

Cape, like many of its peers in North America (Brex & Ramp) and Europe (Pleo & Payhawk), makes money by collecting a small slice of customer spend as revenue via interchange income.

Unlike these territories, interchange in Australia is one of the lowest globally. To counteract this, Cape became a Principal Member to Mastercard, controlling its costs by retaining all of the interchange and offering a route to growth across the Apac region. Cape's pricing structure also differs from its peers, allowing customers to issue unlimited virtual cards to employees, with no transaction fees or interest charged on the credit facility. Instead the firm charges a subscription fee for its expense and spend management software, making it more like a traditional SaaS company with tiered pricing.

The 18 person team founded 17 months ago is based in Sydney and remotely across three continents. The firm intends to double its headcount in the coming months, with the vast majority of capital going into hiring engineers and product specialists.

Related Companies

Cape

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models[New Report] Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Trending

Related News
Payhawk becomes Bulgaria's first ever unicorn
/payments

Payhawk becomes Bulgaria's first ever unicorn

Circula pickes up €12 million Series A in booming expense management market
/payments

Circula pickes up €12 million Series A in booming expense management market

Virgin Money taps Expend for business banking

06 Jan

Jeeves raises $57m for expense management platform

02 Sep 2021

Soldo closes $180 million Series C

21 Jul 2021

Danish B2B fintech Pleo hits unicorn status

06 Jul 2021

Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

11 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  4. Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

  5. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale