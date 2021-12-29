eToro expands crypto offering with Celo and The Sandbox

Social investment platform, eToro, has just announced the addition of two assets to its crypto offering: The Sandbox and Celo. This brings eToro’s offering to 42 cryptoassets.

“We’re seeing huge demand for DeFi and metaverse tokens, and we’re delighted to be able to offer more of these assets to our customers,” said Doron Rosenblum, vice president of business solutions at eToro. “The addition of these new tokens to the platform demonstrates the breadth of choice available to investors in the cryptoasset market today. We will continue to grow our crypto offering to enable users to diversify their portfolios with a broad range of cryptoassets.”

The Sandbox is a virtual game that combines blockchain technology, decentralised finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a 3-D metaverse. With design tools, it allows players to create and customise their games and digital assets. The virtual goods created can then be monetised as NFTs and sold for SAND tokens - the native token of The Sandbox.



Celo, meanwhile, is a DeFi platform that makes it easier for cryptoasset users and investors to settle transactions via their mobile phones. Investors in the token can vote on initiatives, such as making the CELO blockchain carbon neutral.

For now, the SAND and CELO tokens are not available to US users.



This news rounds off a busy year for eToro, which in the last quarter alone launched the eToro Money program for UK users, opened a DeFi portfolio, and appointed of Lule Demmissie to the role of US CEO.