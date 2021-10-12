Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Coinbase preps NFT marketplace

Coinbase preps NFT marketplace

Coinbase is joining the NFT party, creating a decentralised marketplace where users can mint, collect and trade non-fungible tokens.

The crypto exchange has opened a waiting list ahead of an expected launch by the end of the year that will initially support Ethereum-based standards.

Coming a day after rival exchange FTX.US unveiled its NFT marketplace, the move sees Coinbase take on the likes of OpenSea in a market that has seen trading activity more than double between July and August this year.

Coinbase NFT is designed to "foster community and connect creators, collectors and fans," says the firm, adding that users will receive a personal feed that will showcase their NFTs in one place, "helping to connect them with like-minded fans or artists".

Related Companies

Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating Innovation and Speed-to-Market with APIs and the Financial Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency[Impact Study] Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Trending

Related News
Coinbase enables customers to deposit paychecks into crypto account
/crypto

Coinbase enables customers to deposit paychecks into crypto account

Coinbase ditches Lend programme after SEC warning
/crypto

Coinbase ditches Lend programme after SEC warning

Coinbase looks to raise $1.5bn in bond sale

13 Sep

Coinbase hits $76bn valuation on market debut

14 Apr

Trending

  1. EBA Clearing, Swift and TCH test instant cross-border payments

  2. NatWest acquires pocket money app RoosterMoney

  3. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

  4. UniCredit and JP Morgan employ Swift Go for payments between Europe and US

  5. McKinsey: Firms should prepare for the ‘inevitable changes’ of CBDC

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider