ID verification outfit Trulioo hits $1.75bn valuation

Canadian identity verification outfit Trulioo has hit a US$1.75 billion valuation off a US$394 million Series D funding round led by TCV an joined by Citi and American Express.

Blumberg Capital and Mouro Capital also joined the round for Vancouver-based Trulioo. which provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide - all through a single API integration.



The raise comes as Trulioo takes advantage of the hastening migration to a digital-first world: over past year, the firm has doubled revenues, expanded into new verticals, and opened offices in Dublin, Austin, and San Diego.



Steve Munford, CEO, Trulioo, says: “This new round of funding will accelerate our goal to become an end-to-end identity platform.



"Our vision is to break down fragmented data silos caused by disparate identity networks, and we will work in partnership with TCV to expand our investments in product innovation, build out AI/ML capabilities and advance our global go-to-market strategy.”