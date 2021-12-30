iDenfy launches new phone verification service

Identity verification service company in Europe, iDenfy, has launched an enhanced version of phone verification.

According to iDenfy, it’s a means to mitigate the risk of fraud - which is of particular concern now that digital services and remote operations are the new norm.



Following an application programming interface (API) call, iDenfy delivers crucial information to assess the risk associated with the phone number, before recommending actions. The data presented includes customer location, roaming country, current network, availability, validity, phone contract details.



“Our product analyses the phone number provided and assess the risk associated with it,” said Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy. “It’s a flexible tool, as companies can decide for themselves what to do with the information they receive.”



Companies can employ iDenfy’s phone verification tool to double-check their customers by sending them a one-time password or “text to speech” message. It can therefore be used as a fraud prevention tool, as well as as part of a secure onboarding process.



In today’s digital age, many industries will increasingly rely on verification tools to communicate with their customers about their latest products and policy changes.