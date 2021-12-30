Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

iDenfy

Lead Channel

Identity

Keywords

Authentication Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
iDenfy launches new phone verification service

iDenfy launches new phone verification service

Identity verification service company in Europe, iDenfy, has launched an enhanced version of phone verification.

According to iDenfy, it’s a means to mitigate the risk of fraud - which is of particular concern now that digital services and remote operations are the new norm.

Following an application programming interface (API) call, iDenfy delivers crucial information to assess the risk associated with the phone number, before recommending actions. The data presented includes customer location, roaming country, current network, availability, validity, phone contract details.

“Our product analyses the phone number provided and assess the risk associated with it,” said Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy. “It’s a flexible tool, as companies can decide for themselves what to do with the information they receive.”

Companies can employ iDenfy’s phone verification tool to double-check their customers by sending them a one-time password or “text to speech” message. It can therefore be used as a fraud prevention tool, as well as as part of a secure onboarding process.

In today’s digital age, many industries will increasingly rely on verification tools to communicate with their customers about their latest products and policy changes.

Related Companies

iDenfy

Lead Channel

Identity

Keywords

Authentication Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant[New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Trending

Trending

  1. Finextra&#39;s year in review

  2. Finextra&#39;s top impact study reports of 2021

  3. Revolut to bring Google Pay to Junior customers

  4. Viola Money enters administration

  5. Bahamas’ central bank moves to eliminate cheques

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments