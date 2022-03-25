Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2022: David O’Mahony tapped as headline speaker

David O’Mahony, chief operating officer of Erste Group, has been confirmed as headline speaker for EBAday 2022.

With over 36 years of experience in financial services, O’Mahony will deliver the event’s keynote address, touching on key themes which will be explored throughout the conference.

In his current function as COO at Erste Group, O'Mahony is responsible for all aspects of banking operations at Central Europe’s leading banking group.

He leads Information Group Functions, Group Architecture and Group Security, as well as Governance and Steering at the bank.

O'Mahony is also chairman of the Supervisory Board of Erste Digital, which as the Erste Group IT services company is responsible for the further development of Erste Group's digital offerings, including its banking platform 'George'. The future of banking is digital, and David and his team are actively shaping it.

After two years as a virtual conference, EBAday 2022 will run in person for its seventeenth year, welcoming a host of board directors, chief executive officers, and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks, as well as selected fintechs.

Register now to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

 

