EBAday 2022: Fintech Zone applications now open!

The highly anticipated return of the in-person EBAday conference is just around the corner, with the annual conference taking place in Vienna on the 31st of May and 1st of June 2022.

After two years of virtual EBAday, the opportunity to come together with European industry leaders has never been more important, and fintechs are encouraged to participate in the event’s dedicated ‘Fintech Zone.’



The Fintech Zone, located in a purpose built pavilion, offers leading fintechs the chance to network with top payment and technology experts, heads of innovation, and banking executives. For fintechs, taking up a position in the Fintech Zone is an invaluable occasion to place themselves not only in the same room, but front and centre of the conversation with key industry decision makers.



Collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions has never been more vital to the industry, and the opportunity to establish new partnerships in this exciting landscape can prove to be the key to success.



Successful applicants to the Fintech Zone should have innovative, and potentially disruptive, working products or a proof of concept within the following areas: ISO20022, Open Banking, real-time payments, cryptocurrency, cyber security, combating fraud, and payments technology.



Each fintech will have a dedicated, branded stand to exhibit their company, a slot to pitch in the open theatre zone and two passes for the duration of the event with access to the hundreds of delegates. All of this is provided at no cost to the chosen fintechs.



The fintech with the most innovative offering will be selected by a panel of judges and their product will be showcased by Finextra and the EBA.



Apply to the EBAday 2022’s Fintech Zone here.