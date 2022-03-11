EBAday 2022: What to expect from this year’s conference

EBAday 2022 is back, and both Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are ready to welcome guests in person, in Vienna, on the 31st of May and the 1st of June.

After two consecutive online EBAdays, the opportunity to meet with industry leaders in person is more important than ever before.



Registration is now open, and you can secure your place at Europe’s leading payments convention here.



Fintechs are lining up to join the event’s ‘Fintech Zone,’ which, located in a purpose-built pavilion, offers promising fintech start-ups the chance to network with top payment and technology experts, heads of innovation, and banking executives.



Spread over two full days, EBAday 2022’s agenda will draw-in industry heavyweights to analyse, dissect, interpret, and advise guests on their understanding of the biggest themes and trends defining payments throughout 2022-2023.



Some of the highly anticipated panel sessions will explore the value of digital payment platforms and how technology continues to drive the future of payments, while others will dive into the fast-evolving world of Central Bank Digital Currencies to consider the potential they could hold for the transformation of correspondent banking and international payments.



Instant and cross-border payments, liquidity management and request to pay will also headline sessions as EBAday staples, while sessions canvassing Banking as a Service, KYC and embedded finance will delve into how recent updates across the EU are driving fundamental change for financial services.



Keep your eyes peeled for speaker announcements, none more so than for the Challenge Speech, which unfailingly draws one of the biggest audiences of the event.



In recent years, Chris Skinner and Nick Ogden have taken the stage, sharing their views around some of the more controversial and contentious elements of the global payments environment. This year’s topic touches on none other than ‘Metaverses, digital currencies and the future of payments’ for what will spark a fiery debate.



Key themes that will be covered during sessions and will undoubtedly carry over into exhibition hall discussions can be seen in the event’s agenda published on the EBAday 2022 page here.

Opportunity to establish new partnerships in this exciting landscape can be a “make or break” for a fintech, and collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions has never been more integral to the smooth functioning of financial services.



For start-ups, taking up a position in the Fintech Zone is an invaluable occasion to place themselves not only in the same room, but front and centre of the conversation with key industry decision-makers. Fintechs can apply for a coveted position in the Fintech Zone here.