Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

An Post

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Irish postal service seeks banking platform services provider

Irish postal service seeks banking platform services provider

Irish postal services provider An Post is on the hunt for a banking platform services provider for its current account.

An Post is in the midst of a multi-year digital transformation programme that includes moves to help it take on the Ireland's banking sector and become the leading provider of community financial services for personal customers and SMEs.

The banking platform services contract will include account services, Sepa processing services, back office services, service operations and IT systems management.

An Post is offering a five year contract with the option to extend it up to a further 10 years and applications will be accepted from single organisations or a consortium.

Issued on the eTenders website http://www.etenders.gov.ie (RFT reference 210069) the fully completed PQQ must be uploaded by 14.00 on April 22nd.

Earlier this year, An Post teamed up with open banking platform Tink to bring new money management services to its customers. Launched in summer 2021, the upgraded app can now be used to help customers understand their spending behaviour, better manage their savings, and set budgets to stay on track with their financial goals.

Related Companies

An Post

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Core banking systems Mobile & online banking Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Get ahead of competitors with ISO 20022

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?[New Report] The Future of Embedded Finance 2022 - Which European Stakeholders will Win or Lose?

Trending

Related News
Irish postal service takes on incumbents with Tink money management app
/retail

Irish postal service takes on incumbents with Tink money management app

An Post issues lending RFI in bid to take on the Irish banking establishment

An Post issues lending RFI in bid to take on the Irish banking establishment

Trending

  1. HSBC buys virtual plot of land in the metaverse

  2. Online retailers warned of lost sales as SCA comes into effect

  3. FCA orders closure of all UK crypto ATMs

  4. Deutsche Bank report warns of fallout from Russia&#39;s Swift ban

  5. Small World appoints Khalid Fellahi as CEO

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale