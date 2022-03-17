Irish postal service seeks banking platform services provider

Irish postal services provider An Post is on the hunt for a banking platform services provider for its current account.
An Post is in the midst of a multi-year digital transformation programme that includes moves to help it take on the Ireland's banking sector and become the leading provider of community financial services for personal customers and SMEs.
The banking platform services contract will include account services, Sepa processing services, back office services, service operations and IT systems management.
An Post is offering a five year contract with the option to extend it up to a further 10 years and applications will be accepted from single organisations or a consortium.
Issued on the eTenders website http://www.etenders.gov.ie
(RFT reference 210069) the fully completed PQQ must be uploaded by 14.00 on April 22nd.
Earlier this year, An Post teamed up with open banking platform Tink to bring new money management services to its customers. Launched in summer 2021, the upgraded app can now be used to help customers understand their spending behaviour, better manage their savings, and set budgets to stay on track with their financial goals.