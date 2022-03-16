Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
7-Eleven stores in Japan trial holographic payment terminal

Customers at six 7-Eleven stores in Japan can now make contactless payments using a holographic screen projected from the self-checkout terminal.

Developed by Toshiba, the Digi POS system creates the illusion of a touchscreen interface hanging in the air in front of a shopper.

The holographic displays are equipped with Neonode’s Touch Sensor Modules that make it possible to interact with the images projected by the vitrual touchscreens mid-air.

Customers scan the products in their cart and then select their preferred payment method and confirm the transaction on the floating screen without needing to touch the self-checkout kiosk directly.

Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonod, says: "Our technology is simplifying and enhancing the customer experience and making the interaction with the underlying device or system safer, more hygienic, and more convenient to use."

The holographic self-checkout kiosks will accept only cashless payment methods, including credit cards, e-money cards and QR codes.

