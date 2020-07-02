7-Eleven trials voice commands for payments at pump

7-Eleven is piloting a loyalty programme which enables users to pay for for their petrol touch-free with Siri voice commands.

The internally developed technology allows customers to pay for fuel through the 7Rewards- in-app loyalty programme by using mobile payment options or Siri shortcuts on their Apple iPhone.



On the payment confirmation screen of the fuel loyalty programme, users will be prompted to set up a customised Siri shortcut that they can use at the pump. Once set up, customers won’t have to open their app during future visits to get the fuel rewards or pay. Instead they instruct Siri to select a pump and authorise payment.



The project is being trialed at 7-Eleven stores in North and South Orlando Florida, North Texas and Woodbridge Virginia.