Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India Paytm

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
RBI bans Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers; orders IT audit

RBI bans Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers; orders IT audit

The Reserve Bank of India has ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers and to appoint an IT audit firm, citing "supervisory concerns".

In a brief statement, the RBI says Paytm Payments Bank must stop accepting new customers immediately and hire a firm to audit its IT system.

After reviewing a report from the auditors, the central bank will decide on granting permission for customer onboarding to resume.

"This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank," says the statement.

Paytm Payments Bank - 51% owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma - was only granted approval by the RBI to operate as a scheduled payments bank in December, a move that enabled it to offer a wider range of services.

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India Paytm

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital d[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Trending

Related News
Paytm shares tank on market debut
/payments

Paytm shares tank on market debut

Paytm to raise $2.2bn in IPO
/payments

Paytm to raise $2.2bn in IPO

RBI takes action against AmEx for breaking Indian data storage rules

23 Apr 2021

HDFC Bank feels RBI wrath over power outage

03 Dec 2020

India's Paytm raises $1 billion

25 Nov 2019

Indian central bank paves way for digital wallet interoperability

05 Oct 2017

Trending

  1. NatWest preps for live roll out of variable recurring payments

  2. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  3. Swift ban extended to Belarus

  4. Mastercard class action suit moves closer to trial as billions more pounds added to claim

  5. Merchants bid to block looming interchange fee hikes

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale