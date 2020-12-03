Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HDFC Bank feels RBI wrath over power outage

HDFC Bank feels RBI wrath over power outage

The Reserve Bank of India has barred HDFC Bank from adding new credit card accounts or launching fresh digital banking products until it fixes problems that caused a 12-hour outage last month.

In November, HDFC Bank’s digital payments business went dark for half a day following a power failure in its primary data center. Similar problems hit the lender in 2019 and 2018.

The central bank has taken aggressive steps to tackle the issues, calling on the bank's board to examine the lapses and fix accountability.

“We are working on war footing,” Sashi Jagdishan, managing director & CEO of HDFC Bank in a statement to customers published on the bank’s website. “We will work with experts and the regulator to fortify the identified areas for improvement.”

With nearly 15 million credit cards HDFC Bank has the country’s highest market share of about 26%.

Market observers believes it may take the bank up to three months to fix the cricital issues identified by the RBI.

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Share your views - Take the Annual Finextra Fintech Industry Survey here

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem, [White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem[White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
RBI plans offline digital payments pilot, sets up innovation hub
/inclusion

RBI plans offline digital payments pilot, sets up innovation hub

RBI gives $66 million shot in the arm to remote payments infrastructure
/payments

RBI gives $66 million shot in the arm to remote payments infrastructure

YES Bank freeze hits Indian digital payments

06 Mar

RBI fines Indian banks over Swift compliance failures

06 Mar 2019

RBI tires of slow progress by banks in switching off XP-based ATMs

25 Jun 2018

RBI panel calls for regulatory shake-up to handle fintech innovation

09 Feb 2018

YES Bank fined $1 million over massive ATM breach

01 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020