Capchase raises $80m

Capchase, a US startup that helps company founders access non-dilutive capital, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round led by 01 Advisors.

QED, Caffeinated Capital, Bling Capital, ScifiVC, Thomvest Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, Invesco and Gaingels participated in the round.



Founded in 2020, Capchase helps companies unlock cash that is otherwise tied up in future predictable revenue payments. Since launch, it has worked with nearly 3000 companies across the US and Europe, making over $2 billion in funding available to founders and extending runways by over 5,000 months.



The firm also estimates that 15% of the capital it has provided has been to female and minority-led startups - a far higher proportion than seen in the venture capital scene.



Last month it opened a European headquarters in London after a surge in demand from UK startups.



Miguel Fernandez, CEO, Capchase, says: "In this economic environment, founders need new choices when it comes to deciding how to fund their businesses. It's not a one-size-fits-all approach anymore and in just 18 months of operating, we've seen an incredible appetite for growth capital that's flexible, fast, and complimentary to traditional funding methods like venture capital.



"Our mission is to automate everything that touches our customers' finances, and this new round of funding will help us to launch additional products that enable founders to focus on what matters most: building and selling their product."