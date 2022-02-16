Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Capchase

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Capchase targets Europe with new London office

Capchase targets Europe with new London office

Capchase, a US startup that helps company founders access non-dilutive capital, has opened a new European headquarters in London after a surge in demand from UK startups.

Founded in 2020, Capchase helps companies unlock cash that is otherwise tied up in future predictable revenue payments. It estimates that 15% of the capital it has provided has been to female and minority-led startups - a far higher proportion than seen in the venture capital scene.

Capchase has already made more than $200 million available to UK startups and in the past two months has expanded to the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. The European market now accounts for 25% of Capchase’s business.

The firm expects its London team to grow to 15 employees in the next two months with Silicon Valley Bank's Alex McCracken its first major hire as head of venture relationships.

Says McCracken: “Since Capchase is half the cost of venture debt and requires no security or warrants, I can see why demand for Capchase’s range of non-dilutive funding products is so high. I look forward to helping drive our growth even further in Europe.”

Related Companies

Capchase

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?[Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Trending

Related News
Capchase raises $280m; launches BNPL platform for large business expenses
/startups

Capchase raises $280m; launches BNPL platform for large business expenses

Capchase raises $125m for just-in-time financing platform
/startups

Capchase raises $125m for just-in-time financing platform

Trending

  1. Intesa Sanpaolo signs deal with Thought Machine for new digital core

  2. EU Commission to legislate for full EU-wide coverage of instant payments

  3. Fnality completes TestNet transaction with Santander and NatWest

  4. Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

  5. BNPL firms ordered to refund charges to users following FCA crackdown

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?