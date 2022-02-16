Capchase targets Europe with new London office

Capchase, a US startup that helps company founders access non-dilutive capital, has opened a new European headquarters in London after a surge in demand from UK startups.

Founded in 2020, Capchase helps companies unlock cash that is otherwise tied up in future predictable revenue payments. It estimates that 15% of the capital it has provided has been to female and minority-led startups - a far higher proportion than seen in the venture capital scene.



Capchase has already made more than $200 million available to UK startups and in the past two months has expanded to the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. The European market now accounts for 25% of Capchase’s business.



The firm expects its London team to grow to 15 employees in the next two months with Silicon Valley Bank's Alex McCracken its first major hire as head of venture relationships.



Says McCracken: “Since Capchase is half the cost of venture debt and requires no security or warrants, I can see why demand for Capchase’s range of non-dilutive funding products is so high. I look forward to helping drive our growth even further in Europe.”