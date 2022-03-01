Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Related Companies

JP Morgan TRM Labs

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Financial Crime Start ups

Keywords

Blockchain Money Laundering
JP Morgan invests in blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs

JP Morgan is the latest financial services giant to invest in blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs.

TRM Labs' platform combines cross-chain data with threat intelligence, advanced analytics, and intuitive visualisations to help organisations - including FIs, crypto firms and regulators - detect crypto fraud and financial crime.

JP Morgan's investment - the size of which has not been disclosed - comes less than three months after TRM Labs raised $60 million in a round joined by Visa, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, PayPal Ventures, and Block (formerly Square).

Umar Farooq, CEO, Onyx by JP Morgan, says: "TRM’s vision to drive security and integrity in crypto ecosystems through sophisticated analytics solutions aligns with our ambitions for building blockchain products at JP Morgan that are compliant and secure."

