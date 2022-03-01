JP Morgan invests in blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs

JP Morgan is the latest financial services giant to invest in blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs.

TRM Labs' platform combines cross-chain data with threat intelligence, advanced analytics, and intuitive visualisations to help organisations - including FIs, crypto firms and regulators - detect crypto fraud and financial crime.



JP Morgan's investment - the size of which has not been disclosed - comes less than three months after TRM Labs raised $60 million in a round joined by Visa, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, PayPal Ventures, and Block (formerly Square).



Umar Farooq, CEO, Onyx by JP Morgan, says: "TRM’s vision to drive security and integrity in crypto ecosystems through sophisticated analytics solutions aligns with our ambitions for building blockchain products at JP Morgan that are compliant and secure."