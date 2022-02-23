Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
JP Morgan blockchain exec Christine Moy leaves

JP Morgan blockchain exec Christine Moy leaves

JP Morgan's Christine Moy is leaving her role as head of all things blockchain and crypto at the Wall Street giant.

An 18-year JP Morgan veteran, Moy was the bank's first hire to its blockchain team in 2016 and has led its efforts ever since as global head of the Onyx business unit and the Liink payments network.

Most recently, she has also led JP Morgan's Metaverse work, publishing a paper on the subject and opening a lounge in the Decentraland virtual world.

Writes Moy on LinkedIn: "Our mission has been “to make the Impossible possible.” I drive a team culture that is centered on being bold & resilient, challenging the status quo, and acting with urgency."

On her future, Moy writes: "As for my next world building adventure, please stay tuned."

