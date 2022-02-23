Tide chief Krieger quits

Laurence Krieger, UK CEO at business banking firm Tide, has quit after just over a year in the job.

Krieger has a five-year history with Tide, joining the firm in 2017 as chief operating officer following a two-year stint as Revolut's COO.



At Tide, Krieger took on the UK CEO role in January last year.



Announcing his resignation on LinkedIn, he is effusive in his praise of the executive team: "Tide has a fantastically bright future and is without doubt the best team," he says. "I remain its biggest fan and will be cheering from the sidelines."



Krieger has yet to unveil his future plans, but has changed his profile on LinkedIn to 'finech advisor and investor'.



"I’m not going far as I will continue to be fully engaged in the fintech space, working with some game-changing organisations," he says.



Tide, which has recuited 370,000 SMEs and opened over 430,000 business accounts since its launch in the UK in 2017, has recently announced plans to kickstart its international expansion strategy in India, with a committment to invest £100 million and create 1000 jobs over the next five years.